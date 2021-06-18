Two Savdhaan India actors arrested for theft

The Aarey police arrested two actors of the television serial Savdhaan India on Thursday for stealing ₹3.20 lakh from a roommate. The two were presented before a metropolitan magistrate and remanded to police custody till June 23.

According to the police, Surabhi Shrivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Shaikh (19) had been looking for a place to stay after the shoot of Savdhaan India was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The two women had an acquaintance, an estate agent. He had found a house in Royal Palms in Aarey Milk Colony for them to stay as paying guests.

On May 18, the police said that Surabhi and Mosina shifted to the flat where another woman was also staying. The police officers said she had ₹3.20 lakh in cash in the locker in the house. “The actresses stole the cash from the locker and fled the house,” a police officer from the Aarey Sub Police Station said.

The police extracted the CCTV recordings of the building, and the accused women were seen leaving the building with a bag.

The police on Thursday arrested the women from Navi Mumbai and brought them to Aarey Sub Police Station. On questioning, they told the police that after the shoot of the serial was stalled, they had financial problems due to which they committed the crime.