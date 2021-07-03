UnlockMode: Nakuul Mehta says he has not gone to a set since March 2020

Actor Nakuul Mehta has had a successful career on television, with shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaz. However, post 2019, he decided to not pick more TV shows and then soon after, the pandemic hit in 2020, which delayed his return on the tube further.

Nonetheless, he continued to work from home, keeping Covid-19 crisis in mind.

“I’ve not gone back to set since March 8, 2020. The last thing I worked on was a short film, and then the lockdown hit. I’ve not gone back to active work. My focus has been on working from home. I’m trying to be a little innovative in the kind of work I’m going to do,” he tells us.

The 38-year-old adds that he has consciously decided to cut down on interactions with a lot of people outside.

“It should limit my exposure. The next project I worked on was an audio fiction series, which means I’m technically recording stuff from a big setup, with the producers sitting in my home. That restricts my exposure except to the sound engineer and director. That’s my good fortune, that something like that is possible today,” explains the actor, who became a father to a baby boy, in February this year.

Throughout the lockdown phase last year and this year, too, Mehta has kept himself occupied with a series of poems. He was a part of the initiative, Poems for Humanity, through which, along with other people, he wrote poems on any topics requested, by those who donated to an NGO.

While all this keeps him busy, the actor confesses there are professional commitments lined up.

“I do realise there’s a pending project, season two of something. I might have to travel out of the country which will happen post July. Without the vaccine, I didn’t feel comfortable putting myself out there, just for the fact that I come back home to a family,” he says.