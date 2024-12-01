Vir Das has special gift for fan who waited two years to watch his show: ‘Your tickets are on me’

Comedian-actor Vir Das has made sure that he gives his fan, who waited two years to watch his show, a special treat. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vir shared a screenshot of his conversation with the fan. (Also Read | 'Don't get my accent? Ask your boss': 5 best wisecracks from host Vir Das at International Emmys) Vir Das recently hosted the Emmys.(Instagram.com/virdas)

Vir's fan couldn't buy tickets two years ago

The fan shared his first message in 2022 when he said that though he wanted to attend Vir's show, he couldn't. The fan, who was shifting to Canada at that time for higher studies, had said that he would earn money and then attend Vir's show. He had written, "Hey Vir, big fan from Vadodara. I have always wished to attend one of your shows and this wanted tour was the only string of hope I was holding on to."

He added, "Unfortunately, I am not earning yet. So, I begged my father as much as I could and he for very obvious reasons (financial constraints) denied. I am a student and I leave for Canada for my further studies in July. I will start earning then and I'd you come to Toronto or somewhere near there, I will be able to attend your showw. This is now the string of thread I will be holding on to for now! Good luck for the remaining wanted tour Vir, always always rooting for you."

Vir buys tickets for his fan

The next chat was a recent one when the fan shared that he could attend Vir's Mindfool show now. He wrote, "Hi Vir, I did start earning, and I will be attending your Mindfool tour in Toronto. Hehe. So so so so excited for this." Vir was seen responding to him, although what he had written wasn't visible. On the post, it was written, “Hey, kid. if you see this before the show, my team has DMed you. Your tickets are on me. I'm so proud of you.”

Vir told his fan he won't pay

Vir captioned the post, "KID!!! Posting this because we’re trying to reach you. We’ve DMed you, no response. If you see this, I’m proud of you. You waited over two years to see me, and made the sweetest promise, you’re NOT paying. Please respond to my team." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Making people cry at 9 am in the morning! The Kid and You." "This is why I pay for the internet," read a comment. "We need warnings before you post such messages Vir! I had no tissues nearby," wrote a person.

About Vir's Mindfool tour

Vir will hold his first Mindfool tour in Toronto on December 1. Fans can attend his two shows-one at 4 pm and the other at 7 pm, both in the Meridian Hall. His next show will be on December 4 in Dublin. Vir's last show will take place in London on December 6 at the Union Chapel. He will hold two shows--one at 6 pm and the other at 9 pm.