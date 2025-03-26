Menu Explore
Virat Kohli made his ‘TV debut’ with Turkish series? Reddit jokes ‘nepotism getting out of hand’

ByRiya Sharma
Mar 26, 2025 02:56 PM IST

Reddit users reacted humorously to a Turkish actor's resemblance to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in the Turkish series

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple enjoys a huge fan following. Recently, Reddit users were shocked when they discovered a Turkish actor who bears a striking resemblance to the Indian cricketer and joked that it was Virat’s TV debut.

Turkish actor's resemblance to Virat Kohli shocks fans.
Turkish actor's resemblance to Virat Kohli shocks fans.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's pic from Dubai emerges, fans swoon over their good looks)

Reddit shocked by Turkish actor's resemblance to Virat Kohli

On Monday, a Reddit user shared a screengrab from the popular Turkish television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, featuring Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner. The caption on the post read, “Anushka Sharma’s husband TV show debut.” Reddit users had hilarious reactions, with some calling the resemblance between the actor and Virat “scary”.

Anushka Sharma's husband TV show debut
byu/Pasha286 inbollywoodcirclejerk

One of the comments read, “This is no joke. The first time I saw this Doğan Bey character on Ertuğrul, I was like, what’s Kohli doing in a Turkish series? The resemblance is scary.” Another joked, “Nepotism getting outta hand.” Another comment read, “Don’t tell me he is NOT Virat but someone else. Damn!!!” Another person quipped, “Turkish Kohli.” One more user wrote, “The resemblance is uncanny.”

About Diriliş: Ertuğrul

It is a Turkish historical fiction and adventure television series produced by Mehmet Bozdağ. The show stars Engin Altan Düzyatan as Ertuğrul Bey in the lead role, along with Cavit Çetin Güner, Kaan Taşaner, and Hülya Darcan in key roles. Set in the 13th century, the series is based on the life of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It first aired in 2014 and concluded in 2019 after completing five seasons.

Although the cricketer has starred in numerous advertisements, Virat has never appeared in a film. Recently, during the opening ceremony of IPL 2025, he was seen grooving to the Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, performing the hook step. The video surfaced on the internet, creating a frenzy among fans.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently on a break from films. The actor was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the film also featured Katrina Kaif but failed to perform well at the box office. The actor has a biopic in the pipeline, titled Chakda ’Xpress. Though the shooting for the film has been completed, the release date is yet to be announced.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
