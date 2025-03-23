Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's pic from Dubai emerges, fans swoon over their good looks

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently stole a moment for themselves amidst the excitement for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. A picture of the couple from one of their outings has surfaced on social media, and fans can't get enough of it. Also read: ‘Rab ne bana di jodi’: Virat Kohli runs to hug Anushka Sharma after India's Champions Trophy win; watch Anushka is known to often accompany Virat during his matches with their children.

Anushka-Virat's Dubai date

On March 20, a fan in Dubai shared a photograph with Anushka and Virat on Instagram. Anushka stunned in a vibrant orange dress adorned with intricate brown floral patterns, complemented by understated earrings and rings. She opted for minimal makeup for the outing.

Virat affectionately wrapped his arm around Anushka's shoulders, looking dashing in a sleek brown shirt paired with white pants and a beige jacket. As they posed in front of a nighttime backdrop, the couple's smiles stole the spotlight. In the image, they are posing with a fan.

The couple's affectionate gestures have won over the hearts of their fans. “I’m in love with their smiles,” one fan wrote, with another gushing, “Lucky girl”.

“Luckiest girlll,” one fan mentioned, and another shared, “Anushka cutest”.

“Great so lucky,” one comment read. One social media user shared, “Looks amazing”. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and they have two kids: daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Anushka is known to often accompany Virat during his matches with their children.

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film

While Anushka made a special appearance in the web series Jubilee, she has been away from the film world for quite some time. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

She now has a biographical sports drama in the pipeline, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, the film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in key roles. However, its release date is yet to be announced.