World's richest child actor has $6 million net worth, starred in his own show at age 9, became millionaire at 13

The richest child actor in the world today has more money than many Bollywood A-listers and even has been a star of his own show. And he achieved it all before he turned a teenager. Currently 16, this American boy wonder boasts a whopping net worth of $6 million ( ₹50 crore). The world's richest child actor has $6 million to his name

The richest child actor in the world

Iain Armitage, the actor best known for playing the title role in the sitcom Young Sheldon, is the world's richest child actor as of 2024. Aged 16, Iain has a net worth of $6 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com Iain is well and clear of other rich child stars, such as Modern Family-fame Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay (both worth around $2 million each).

Iain Armitage's rise from YouTube sensation to TV star

Born in 2008 in Georgia, Iain Armitage gained fame through his YouTube video series Iain Loves Theatre. The 2014 series saw the 6-year-old Iain review musical theatre shows. The viral series earned him calls from talent agents. The following year, he appeared on The Perez Hilton Show. He made his acting debut in 2017, appearing in three films - The Glass Castle, Our Souls At Night, and I'm Not Here - and TV shows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Big Little Lies.

Iain Armitage is best known for the sitcom Young Sheldon

The same year, he was signed as the lead in Young Sheldon, the spinoff to The Big Bang Theory. The nine-year-old became one of the youngest ever to lead a primetime TV show. Over the next seven years, Iain played the role originally made famous by Jim Parsons.

Iain Armitage's earnings and wealth

Iain started his journey on Young Sheldon with a reported salary of $30,000 per episode, earning $660,000 ( ₹4.6 crore) for season 1. By season 5, he was earning $1.1 million ( ₹8 crore) per season, making him one of the youngest millionaires in the world at the age of 13.

Since his rise to stardom with Young Sheldon, Iain has starred in two films: Scoob! and Paw Patrol: The Movie. Young Sheldon ended after seven seasons earlier this year.