Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 8: Akshara finds Anisha talking to mysterious man at her engagement

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a special guest enters the engagement celebrations of Kairav and Anisha. Meanwhile, Akshara notices some more suspicious behaviour from Anisha but manages to distract everyone with her excuses. Read this article to find out more. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 6: Akshara doubts Anisha’s intentions

Akshara prepares for the engagement party

Mahima has given all responsibilities to manage the two families to Akshara and Manjiri worries that if she messes something up, Mahima will create issues for her. Akshara works hard to make sure there are no problems with the engagement, but it's Anisha herself who doesn’t want the engagement to go smoothly. Anisha has some issues from her past haunting her and she repeatedly tries to surreptitiously get out of the house for unknown reasons. Akshara notices her suspicious behavior and keeps an eye on her.

Goenkas arrive at the Birla house and there is a lot of drama and dance as Akshara gives them a unique welcome. The families mingle happily and ask Akshara to bring Anisha out for the rituals. Akshara then finds Anisha going out of the house quietly. She goes after her and again finds her talking to some unknown man. However, this time she is not asking him to leave but cheerfully talking to him about something. Akshara gets worried and when the man leaves, she inquires Anisha about him. Anisha however accuses Akshara of always doubting her. Continue reading this article to know what new troubles are awaiting Akshara.

Dr. Kunal Khera comes to the Birla house

Harsh shares some exciting news with everyone that Abhimanyu and Akshara have been eagerly waiting for him. Dr. Kunal Khera decides to meet Abhimanyu and wants to immediately start his treatment. Abhimanyu gets ecstatic after hearing the news and embraces Harsh in excitement. On the other hand, Anisha comes back in after fighting with Akshara. When the family members question her disappearance again, it’s Akshara only who saves her the embarrassment and makes an excuse for her. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to sing for this occasion; but before she can start, a special guest arrives taking all the attention.

The special guest is no one but Dr. Khera himself. Akshara gets emotional and runs toward him. Abhimanyu welcomes Dr. Kunal as poor Akshara remains speechless in her excitement. Everyone thanks Dr. Kunal for accepting Abhimanyu’s case and agreeing to help him. The party begins with Akshara singing a song while Kairav and Anisha exchange ring. Amidst these celebrations, more challenges are about to come as Akshara tries to find out Anisha’s secret.

In the next episode, only good news awaits Abhimanyu and Akshara. Dr. Kunal Khera will begin his treatment and the results are in Abhimanyu's favour. Keep reading written updates on HT highlights for more information.

