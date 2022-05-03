Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update episode 571: Mahima taunts Akshara, Abhimanyu sets out to find the lehenga

Akshara and Abhimanyu are finally getting married, but the show takes an interesting turn as Aarohi misplaces Akshara’s lehenga. Mahima and Shefali are mad at Manjari. Abhimanyu leaves to find Akshara’s lehenga. Distraught, Akshara continues with wedding rituals, but will she be able to get her lehenga back? The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai continues to entertain viewers with its exciting twists in Akshara’s and Abhimanyu’s story.

Akshara finds out about her missing lehenga

Aarohi is stressed about losing the lehenga while Neil blames her for her clumsiness. Akshara overhears them and is heartbroken to know that her wedding dress is missing. She remembers how Manjari especially sent this lehenga for her. She thinks about what Dadi and Suwarna told her about the importance of wedding dress and starts crying. Abhimanyu calls and expresses his wishes to see Akshara in her wedding dress soon. Akshara breaks down and her family also learns about the missing lehenga. Everyone is mad at Aarohi who tries to defend herself. Dadi is worried about Birlas finding out about this unfortunate incident.

Abhmanyu overhears the conversation through the phone and runs to meet Akshara. He blames Aarohi and asks her to stay away from all wedding responsibilities. He tries to console Akshara and tells her that it’s not important for him what Akshara wears; what’s important is that they are getting married. Akshara continues to sob. Abhimanyu asks if the Goenkas sent the lehenga anywhere for rituals. Suvarna tells him that they sent some items to the temple for wedding ceremonies. Abhimanyu decides to follow the truck and find Akshara’s lehenga.

Meanwhile, Mahima and Shefali get into an argument with Manjari, who decides to give their family heirloom necklace to Akshara. Despite Mahima’s discouragement, she remains decides to gift the necklace to Akshara. This agitates Mahima who gets angrier after learning about the lost wedding dress.

Abhimanyu leaves to find Akshara’s lehenga and she leaves for wedding rituals. Mahima taunts Akshara for losing her dress and sending Abhimanyu to find it. Abhimanyu is mad as Aarohi comes to help him despite him asking her to stay away.

It’s just a few hours to the wedding, the bride's dress is missing and the groom is out to search for it; the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is indeed one of the most thrilling and entertaining of all. In the upcoming episode, the excitement is just going to multiply as the wedding gets closer but Abhimanyu is still not back. Akshara’s problems are still not over and then Aarohi will do something that will mess things up further. Stay tuned to find out what happens next in the lives of Akshara and Abhimanyu!

