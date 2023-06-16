Yellowstone's Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife Christine of spending his $95,000 without permission amid divorce

Kevin Costner's ongoing divorce process with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is leading to new issues quite frequently. As per a report by Us weekly, The Yellowstone star has alleged in the court that Christine has been using his credit card without permission, to fund expenses for the divorce. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner (Twitter)

In the court documents, Kevin alleges: " Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorneys and forensic accountant” since April 2023. He added that Christine's actions were without his knowledge.

Recently, reports emerged that Kevin is struggling to get Christine to vacate their shared residence, despite filing for divorce on May 1. The report states that their prenuptial agreement stipulated that Christine should leave the house within a 30-day period following the divorce filing.

Christine has officially marked April 11 as the day when they parted ways due to irreconcilable differences. The couple tied the knot in September 2004 and remained married for more than 18 years, during which they were blessed with three children. Their family includes two boys named Cayden, aged 15, and Hayes, aged 14, as well as a 12-year-old daughter named Grace. Both Kevin and Christine are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three kids.

On the matter of the divorce, People.com quoted a source as saying: "It was not anything that he[Kevin] wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

After the divorce was filed, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

