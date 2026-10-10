Kareena Kapoor teaches F1 world champion Lando Norris Indian gestures, jokes about Saif Ali Khan's ‘world title’ in Ta Ra Rum Pum: ‘We're the same’
In a crossover between film and sport, Kareena Kapoor sat down with McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris for a chat on India, cinema, and sports.
In a crossover nobody expected, Kareena Kapoor sat down with McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris for a chai pe charcha on cinema, racing, and some Indian gestures. The interaction took place on the sidelines of the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend and was shared by Google India on social media on Friday evening.
Kareena Kapoor meets Lando Norris
Kareena's participation in the Singapore GP was confirmed earlier on Friday when McLaren F1 shared a snap of the actor on their Instagram handle, welcoming the actress to the Papaya Family, the official global community and fan base of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. "The newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan," wrote McLaren F1 on their post. Kareena also shared pictures of herself from the paddock and the circuit on Instagram Stories earlier in the day.
Of Bollywood, chai, and Indian gestures
Later in the evening, Google India shared a glimpse of a special conversation between Lando Norris and Kareena Kapoor on its Instagram handle. The video opens with Kareena jokingly talking about her husband winning the ‘world championship’ 19 years ago, a reference to Saif Ali Khan playing a NASCAR champion in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum. “So, we're the same, basically,” quips Lando in response.
Kareena quizzes Lando on his racing career and some trivia about McLaren's history and achievements in Formula One, much to the driver's dismay. The actor also made him drink Indian masala chai and asked him to decipher some common Indian gestures.
In the video, Kareena was seen teaching the F1 racer about Indian gestures. She also conducted a rapid-fire Q&A with Norris, asking the racer about his wins and McLaren's history in F1. Lando, a 26-year-old driver from Britain, has raced for McLaren since his F1 debut in 2018, winning the world championship with them in 2025.
Kareena's recent work
Kareena was last seen headlining investigative drama 'Daayra'. The film starred Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off as they navigate the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the movie was "inspired by true events." The movie was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film received mixed reviews from critics and was a commercial failure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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