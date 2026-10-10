Aneet Padda calls working with Nana Patekar in Shakti Shalini ‘a lesson’, shares emotional tribute: ‘Still leaves me without words’

“The first time I met Nana Patekar sir, I barely spoke. I think I was just taking it all in. To sit across from someone so honest, so unfiltered, so unapologetically himself was an experience in itself,” she wrote.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Ane​et recalled her first meeting with Nana Patekar, admitting that she could barely speak as she took in the experience of sitting across from someone she described as honest, unfiltered and unapologetically himself.

In her heartfelt note, the actor also spoke about Nana’s distinctive approach to life and cinema, highlighting how he chose simplicity over the noise of fame and stayed true to his own principles. She also recalled how simply listening to him speak and watching him work proved to be a learning experience that she would cherish for the rest of her life.

“He was someone who lived life on his own terms, chose simplicity over the noise of fame, and reminded you what it truly meant to be an actor. Listening to him speak, watching him work, and simply being around him was a lesson I will always carry with me,” she added.

Ane​et expressed gratitude for having met the veteran actor so early in her journey and subsequently getting the opportunity to work with him.

“To have met him so early in my journey, and then to work with him, is something I'll always be grateful for I learnt so much just by observing him, and looking back, I realise how precious those moments were. That one of his last films was with me still leaves me without words. It feels surreal,” she continued.

Concluding her emotional tribute, the actor wrote, “I'm grateful our paths crossed, even if only for a short while, and I'll carry it for the rest of my life.” She signed off with a heartfelt farewell to the veteran performer: “Rest in peace, Sir.”