‘Women are always judged’: Mrunal Thakur backs Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon amid their trolling by ‘crazy people’

Actor Mrunal Thakur is the latest from Bollywood to come out in support of actors Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon, who faced massive online trolling recently. Mrunal said that people need to respect the actors' choices without overlooking their contributions to the film industry. Mrunal Thakur backs Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon against trolls.

Mrunal Thakur backs Katrina and Kriti Sanon Mrunal, who is promoting her new film Pooja Meri Jaan, was asked about female actors being subjected to public scrutiny over their appearance and clothing. “It's their life, it's their choice, and everyone has a right to enjoy the phase of their life. And who are we? People who are judging all these iconic women, do we forget how amazing work (they have done) and the contribution towards the industry and business both of these women. Be it Kriti or Katrina, they are running a business not just in India but everywhere in the UK and all. I think people should not comment on anyone else. People are crazy, what else to say,” the actor told PTI.

Mrunal added that while women have always been judged, today men also face similar scrutiny. "Women are always judged, and when are they not judged? But not just women, even men are judged," she added.

The trolling faced by Katrina and Kriti Katrina faced massive trolling and bodyshaming last month when she appeared at the Ambanis' Gapati celebrations with many social media users criticising her weight gain following the birth of her son, Vihaan. Katrina recently addressed the trolling while speaking at an event for her brand in London, saying she did not want to let social media narrative ‘paralyse’ her.

Before that, Kriti Sanon was heavily criticised for the choice of clothing in an advertisement for a jewellery brand during Raksha Bandhan. The ad was eventually taken down and Kriti also issued a clarification on social media that she did not intend to hurt anyone's sensibilities.