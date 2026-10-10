‘Women are always judged’: Mrunal Thakur backs Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon amid their trolling by ‘crazy people’
Mrunal Thakur has expressed her displeasure at the social media trolling her Bollywood colleagues Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon faced recently.
Actor Mrunal Thakur is the latest from Bollywood to come out in support of actors Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon, who faced massive online trolling recently. Mrunal said that people need to respect the actors' choices without overlooking their contributions to the film industry.
Mrunal Thakur backs Katrina and Kriti Sanon
Mrunal, who is promoting her new film Pooja Meri Jaan, was asked about female actors being subjected to public scrutiny over their appearance and clothing. “It's their life, it's their choice, and everyone has a right to enjoy the phase of their life. And who are we? People who are judging all these iconic women, do we forget how amazing work (they have done) and the contribution towards the industry and business both of these women. Be it Kriti or Katrina, they are running a business not just in India but everywhere in the UK and all. I think people should not comment on anyone else. People are crazy, what else to say,” the actor told PTI.
Mrunal added that while women have always been judged, today men also face similar scrutiny. "Women are always judged, and when are they not judged? But not just women, even men are judged," she added.
The trolling faced by Katrina and Kriti
Katrina faced massive trolling and bodyshaming last month when she appeared at the Ambanis' Gapati celebrations with many social media users criticising her weight gain following the birth of her son, Vihaan. Katrina recently addressed the trolling while speaking at an event for her brand in London, saying she did not want to let social media narrative ‘paralyse’ her.
Before that, Kriti Sanon was heavily criticised for the choice of clothing in an advertisement for a jewellery brand during Raksha Bandhan. The ad was eventually taken down and Kriti also issued a clarification on social media that she did not intend to hurt anyone's sensibilities.
Mrunal Thakur's new work
Mrunal Thakur is currently starring in the film Pooja Meri Jaan, which is streaming on ZEE5. The crime thriller revolves around Pooja (Mrunal), a free-spirited girl who rejects a sudden proposal from her longtime friend Aniket. He subsequently dies by suicide, leaving behind an email blaming her for his death. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, and also stars Huma Qureshi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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