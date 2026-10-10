‘Today he didn't message’: Amitabh Bachchan remembers Nana Patekar with emotional throwback video, says he is still speechless

One video showed the two actors at the muhurat of their 1999 film Kohram. The candid video showed Amitabh and Nana on stage before Jackie Shroff walked up to them. The three actors engaged in a playful exchange while Amitabh spoke on the phone. There were clips of the two actors' most recent public interaction as well, when Nana appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2024. The megastar’s social media post conveyed a deep sense of loss without an elaborate caption.

On Friday evening, the 83-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a carousel post featuring videos of him and Nana. The post features a couple of videos of Nana Patekar talking about Amitabh Bachchan in interviews.

In a rare display of public emotion, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-actor and friend Nana Pateka r a day after his death. The megastar shared a series of throwback videos celebrating their bond and professional association going back almost 30 years.

‘Speechless’ Beyond the nostalgic videos, Amitabh Bachchan offered a more intimate glimpse into his grief in his blog. Revealing that the two actors had remained in regular touch through messages, the veteran star expressed his disbelief at the sudden loss.

“Stabdh! Har doosre din unka aur hamara contact message ke zariye rehta tha. Aaj unka message nahi aaya! (Speechless! Every other day, he and I would stay in touch through messages. Today, he didn't message me),” the actor wrote in his blog post.

Earlier, in a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes.

Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16.