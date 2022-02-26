Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of mother Dimple Kapadia, daughter Nitara's bond: ‘Nanis are simply the best’

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her mother Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Nitara Kumar on Instagram. In the video, the duo was seen walking in a park while chatting. Also Read: Twinkle Khanna twins with Nitara during downtime in the Maldives, shares advice about keeping ‘pesky kids at bay’

Posting the video, Twinkle wrote, “The two most important women in my life are walking together with an ease that I envy. With grandmothers and granddaughters, the generational gap is wide enough so that both can stretch out their arms without smacking the other in the face. Nanis are simply the best though, aren’t they?”

Actor Tisca Chopra commented on the video, “Yeahhhh!” One fan wrote, “Truly...their unconditional love, their strides slow and unrushed, their pampering all a blessing.” Another one said, “Absolutely!! Hahahaa so right you are about the smacking part. Plus maybe they have had their fill smacking us in the face.” A fan agreed to Twinkle and said, “Yes Definately ..And you gave me a totally new perspective to Think ...strecth out arms to understand each other better." Relating to Twinkle's caption, one fan said, “Yes yes so true ..I have two daughters and they are blessed to have such an amazing naani who always takes a lot of care and look over them they are blessed.”

Dimple tied the knot with Rajesh Khanna in 1973 and separated from him in 1982. The couple had two daughters--Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. Twinkle got married to actor Akshay Kumar in January 2001 and together have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara.

Twinkle made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with the film Barsaat. She was lset seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, which was released in 2001. She has authored books including Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

