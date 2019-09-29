e-paper
Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Watch | Akshay Kumar calls out ‘supplement culture’ in Bollywood

During an exclusive interview on the sidelines of HT GIFA , Akshay talked about fitness in general, Akshay Kumar revealed people are taking shortcuts in their effort to achieve a chiseled physique.

entertainment Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:00 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar inaugurated the 5th season of HT’s Great Indian Football Action (HT GIFA) in New Delhi on Saturday. During an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the mega event, Akshay talked about fitness in general, Akshay Kumar revealed people are taking shortcuts in their effort to achieve a chiseled physique. He believes that people should not leave dairy products like ghee, milk or curd in their pursuit of better fitness levels.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 11:56 IST

