‘Web gave a new start to actors like me’

entertainment

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:33 IST

With over 200 films and 30 notable years in the industry, actor Vishwajeet Pradhan feels it has been a long, yet fulfilling journey. “I started way back in 1988 with SRK starrer TV show ‘Fauji’, OTT series ‘Aarya’ being my latest offing. The journey of three decades has been an enriching experience for me and made me an actor with resilience as I enjoy getting into the skin of any character I’m given to play.”

Born and schooled in Meerut, Vishwajeet hails from a political and landowners’ family. It was a tough call to take up acting, “It was a difficult choice and I knew my family would not be comfortable with the decision as they wanted me to join civil services. So, while graduating in Prayagraj (then Allahabad) I was also doing theatre. And then I shifted to Delhi and joined late Safdar Hashmi’s theatre group ‘Jana Natya Manch.’ But after his murder during a play, of which I too was a part, I was all disenchanted and left all to move to Mumbai. As ‘Fauji’ was on air, that encouraged me to make the shift and look for work there.”

Talking about his break in Mumbai, Vishwajeet says, “I joined Naseeruddin sahib and continued doing theatre with him for long. Feroz (Khan) sir gave me my first break as an antagonist in the film ‘Yalgaar’. And that’s how my film career took off. Then a number of movies followed along with TV shows and I was working nonstop. For me role mattered and so I took up a show that paid me less in terms of money but gave me creative satisfaction as an actor. Playing a transgender was no easy job --being a man with such physique, it made it all the more difficult. But for me it was a role with so many shades and it was on me to create this character with a difference.”

With numerous successful projects, including films like ‘Raaz,’ ‘Karam,’ ‘Zeher,’ ‘Zakhm,’ and ‘Lamhaa,’ the actor took a sabbatical from the industry. “I got all bored after playing so many grey roles, ‘Kisika bhai kisika beta,’ it was getting monotonous for me. So I relocated to Melbourne in Australia with my family. But the actor in me was not ready to take any break so I joined theatre there and also did TV. It was after almost five years that I decided to move back to my ‘Karambhoomi,” he shares.

Vishwajeet is all glad with the wave of changes that has taken over the entertainment industry of late, “I am absolutely thrilled that I am back here. Glad to be in right place and on right time. The kind of work that’s happening now in terms of great story telling, scripts, character growth and so much more, all thanks to web for bringing in the change and starting a new chapter for actors like me.”

Telling more about his upcoming roles and projects, he says, “OTT series ‘Aarya’ released mid of June and now next will be ‘Class of 83.’ It’s a drama film for web again. There are other projects too lined up, let’s see how work resumes. The makers of my TV daily ‘Nati Pinki Lambi Love Story’ too have restarted the shoot. I am yet to join them. With the virus around, this is a daunting phase and I hope things get back to normal and we as actors can freely work without any reservations.”