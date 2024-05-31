5 OTT releases to watch this week: Dedh Bhiga Zameen, Vigil 2, A Part of You

5 OTT releases to watch this week: If you don't want to venture into theatres amid the ongoing deadly heatwave, fret not. A range of movies and shows have dropped today across streaming platforms, which will ensure you have a nice, cosy time in front of your television/laptop/smartphone screens this weekend. (Also Read: Summer without the summer blockbuster: Why was May such a dry spell at the movies?) 5 OTT releases to watch this week: Pratik Gandhi's Dedh Bhiga Zameen and Vigil 2

Dedh Bhiga Zameen - JioCinema - May 31

This has been Pratik Gandhi's year so far. After breaking out with the financial thriller Scam 1992 in 2020, Pratik's talent has further started unravelling this year. Fresh off the success of Madgaon Express and the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar in cinemas, Pratik will now be seen in a completely new avatar. He'll play an underdog in Pulkit's Dedh Bhiga Zameen. The film, also starring Khushali Kumar, revolves around his character's resolve to sell a disputed ancestral land property in order to get his sister married.

Pratik Gandhi in Dedh Bhiga Zameen

Vigil 2 - Netflix - May 31

The second instalment of Tom Edge's police procedural will start exactly when the first season ended in 2021. Suranne Jones will reprise her role of Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva. This season, she will fly to joint Al-Shawka Air Base in the Kingdom of Wudyan, a contentious ally in the Persian Gulf, only to come across a larger-scale conspiracy which connects the current rule's union with the UK government and private entities on manufacturing drones.

Vigil 2 is streaming on Netflix

A Part of You - Netflix - May 31

A teenager struggles to make sense of herself and her new world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind. Sigge Eklund's film stars Felicia Maxime, Edvin Ryding, Ida Engvoll, Alva Bratt, and Zara Larsson in her first acting role.

Raising Voices - Netflix - May 31

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships. José Manuel Lorenzo and Miguel Sáez Carral's show stars Nicole Wallace, Clara Galle, Aïcha Villaverde.

Eric - Netflix - May 30

Benedict Cumberbatch in Eric

Eric stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann and McKinley Belcher III. This emotional crime drama directed by Abi Morgan follows the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school.