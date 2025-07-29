9‑1‑1: Nashville to star Chris O’Donnell in lead cast. Here's when it releases

The 9‑1‑1 franchise is getting bigger this year. After the success of the original 9‑1‑1 and its spinoff Lone Star, ABC is rolling out a brand new show called 9‑1‑1: Nashville. The new series will bring the fast-paced, emotional world of first responders to the heart of Tennessee, while also adding a deeper focus on family, music, and Southern life. New 9‑1‑1 spinoff set in Nashville premieres in October 2025(Instagram/911nashville)

According to Variety, the spinoff mixes the usual high-stakes rescue scenes fans love with a new twist — following a family of firefighters who also happen to be local heroes in the Nashville community. This includes dramatic rescues, personal struggles, and even some musical elements, since one of the characters is a singing firefighter.

9‑1‑1: Nashville release date

The show is set to premiere on October 16, 2025, airing Thursdays at 9 PM ET on ABC, right after Season 9 of the original 9‑1‑1. Episodes will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

9‑1‑1: Nashville cast

Chris O’Donnell stars as Don Sharpe, a former rodeo champion turned fire captain who leads Nashville’s busiest fire station. His son, played by Michael Provost, works right beside him, which adds family tension and emotion. Jessica Capshaw plays Blythe Sharpe, Don’s strong and supportive wife. The cast also includes LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey in key roles.

According to Deadline, one early scene that grabbed attention featured an Airstream trailer dangling over a Nashville bridge, so it looks like action will not be in short supply. Behind the scenes, 9‑1‑1: Nashville is being led by 9‑1‑1 creators Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, with Angela Bassett also involved as executive producer.

As Lone Star came to a close earlier this year, Nashville is stepping in as the next big chapter in the franchise. And with its fresh setting and mix of firehouse heroics and family drama, fans are already buzzing to see what’s in store.

FAQs:

Q1. Is there going to be a 9‑1‑1 in Nashville?

Yes. 9‑1‑1: Nashville is confirmed as the third major spinoff after Lone Star. It debuts on Thursday, October 16, 2025, airing at 9 PM ET/PT on ABC, right after Season 9 of the original series.

Q2. Is 9‑1‑1: Nashville filmed in Nashville?

Filming began in the summer of 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. The production is expected to generate over $50 million for the local economy and create hundreds of jobs.

Q3. Where can I watch 9‑1‑1: Nashville?

New episodes will air live on ABC. Viewers with streaming access via platforms like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV can also watch it live.

Q4. Is 9‑1‑1: Nashville available on Hulu?

Yes. Episodes will be available on Hulu the morning after they air (typically around 3–4 AM ET). The entire 9‑1‑1 franchise, including Lone Star and the original series, is already available to stream on Hulu.