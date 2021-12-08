Aarya 2: Madhuri Dixit recaps Sushmita Sen’s journey in special promo, fans want her as villain in season 3. Watch

A new promo for Aarya season two featured Madhuri Dixit as the narrator. She recapitulated the events of the first season and the journey of Sushmita Sen’s titular character from a doting mother and wife to a woman running her husband's drugs business after his death.

Madhuri’s narration was loved by fans. “Loved this recap! @MadhuriDixit Ma’am is such an amazing storyteller too,” one wrote. Another hoped for her to join the cast of Aarya in the next season as the antagonist. “3rd part with both girls, Madhuri Dixit as villain,” the fan tweeted.

Aarya, an official adaptation of the Dutch series Penoza, is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series along with Vinod Rawat. While the first season came out on Disney+ Hotstar in June last year, season two will begin streaming on December 10.

With Aarya, Sushmita made her acting comeback after five years; her previous outing was the Bengali film Nirbak. The series also marked her digital debut.

In a statement, Sushmita opened up about her experience of shooting for Aarya season two in Jaipur amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hours a day is seriously tough! And the constant tests, making sure we lived away from our family, the quarantine for 7-10 days before starting to work, all these measures initially seemed difficult,” she said.

“But in the bigger picture, we were full of gratitude to be working at such a time and being able to create something that you love. I mean, Aarya season two is a big leap from the first season,” she added.