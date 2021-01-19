Angira Dhar on being choosy: For me work isn’t necessarily equated to money

Having made her Bollywood debut with Love Per Square Foot in 2018, Angira Dhar thought things would get easier given the feedback the film that released on OTT received. Well, it did, and she started getting offers. But the success also got her stereotyped.

“Aap ekbar romcom mein hit ho jaate ho to sabko aapko romcom mein hi dekhna hai. It’s such a subliminal cerebral kind of a situation because it’s about perspective. And if I say yes to some romcoms then I’ll continue doing that rest of my life. That’s why I decided to wait and did Commando 3 where I played a different role. And in Mayday too I play a lawyer for the first time. I believe an actor has two things, talent and instinct and you got to capitalise on that,” says Dhar, who made her web debut with Bang Baaja Baaraat (2015).

A closer look to her career will show how it’s filled with major breaks. “I know in the initial stage of my career I can’t be picky but I’ve consciously decided to work on things I believe in. I don’t come from a film or moneyed background, but for me work isn’t necessarily equated to money. It’s always quality over quantity,” adds the actor, who soon starts filming for Mayday starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan.

While comparison and competition is in every profession, more so in showbiz where people are in a hurry to make a mark, Dhar has a different outlook.

“Comparison is ingrained in our system. We’re compared to our siblings, peers, colleagues, neighbours and so on. So I’ve decided to never be compared to or never compare. Everybody has their personal journey,” she continues about struggles of being an outsider, “Talent does get recognised. But it’s extremely difficult and takes time for an outsider in getting your foot into the door.”

Ask if discussions regarding biases in Bollywood would lead to an evolved work place and Dhar replies, “One can only hope that Bollywood would become more inclusive of all kinds of talent and people. We know filmmaking is also a business and that those who’re naturally born in the set up have an advantage. I hold no grudges against anyone, but hope talent gets opportunity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ