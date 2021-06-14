Arjan Bajwa on slowdown of work amid pandemic: That is a big, big stress

Even as unlock mode begins, there’s no denying that the pandemic-led curbs amid the second wave hampered the entertainment industry quite a bit. Actor Arjan Bajwa admits that the prolonged delays have been quite challenging.

“Work has slowed down, got deferred and delayed, and that’s a big, big stress. So, we’re all trying to cope up with it,” says Bajwa, 41, adding, “I’m in the same boat as everyone else. I think we’ve handled it well. It was very easy to give up given the scale of the pandemic and the way people were suffering. But, for the sake of loved ones, we were trying to keep a brave face.”

The Kabir Singh (2019) actor recalls the time when things had opened up last year in June and he started shooting of his new web series. While he had only 10 days left for it to be completed, but the shooting again got stalled in March.

“There anyway was a delay last year when we resumed shoot for the series, and now again, it’s in a limbo. Now that the unlock process has started, makers are all planning the next move and figuring out when we can resume shoot. But there’s still no clarity,” he laments about the remaining shoot of the web series, which is set to happen in Mumbai.

Asked if he’s wary of stepping out for work with the fear of the virus still there, the actor sounds rather confident and prepared to deal with the crisis.

“It’s going to be fine because we’re going to be following very strict norms and operating procedures on set, which we’ve been doing from the beginning. There’s no need to take stress and no need to worry. All you need to do is channelise your worries into taking as much precautions you can for yourself and for the safety of others as well,” he concludes with a word of caution.