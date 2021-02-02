Arpit Singh: You can be a producer’s son, but still you have to slog!
Lucknow-lad Arpit Singh is taking small steps to establish himself in the world of acting. Having done theatre, ad films, a movie and now a web-series he yearns to establish himself as an actor than a hero!
“I’m not limiting myself to any role. After my acting training, I learnt to pick up tough roles and not what is served on a platter. In plays too, I request for characters which challenges me as an actor and gives me opportunity to improvise,” said the actor on his recent Lucknow visit.
Arpit has played protagonist’s friend in Partho Ghosh’s film ‘Pyar Main Thoda Twist’ that was shot in Lucknow with his father Vijay Bhadauria as a co-producer.
His debut OTT series tentively titled ‘Ganga,’ has been already shot and has been produced by his father. “Despite having own production house, I have first made myself eligible that I can play the lead in this series. As I stay in Mumbai, whenever I get a call for audition ‘bhaag ke jatta hoon’ and many a times face rejections. I have done several TV commercials and ad film that you can get only on merit. You can be a producer’s son but you have to slog!”
Acting bug bit him while he was doing law from Lucknow University. “I did a play in cultural festival then I did a few plays with Darpan. I shifted to Mumbai and got trained under Kishor Namit Kapoor and simultaneously did plays and ads to hone my skills.”
Here, he plays a doctor. “It’s lead role and is full of emotions. The six-part series is based on surrogacy. Priyanka Singh, last seen in Tenali Rama, plays the female lead. It has Kiran Kumar, Omkar Das Manikpuri ‘Natha’ and show ‘Bhabhi Ji…’ fame Soma Rathod and has been directed by Rajendra Paul.”
A trained mixed-martial art performer, he will next start shooting for action-crime based OTT series in Mumbai this month where he plays a parallel lead followed by a film to be shot in Europe.
