Aryan Khan talks of tough times in first statement after The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein...'

Aryan Khan's debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been a resounding success. Since its launch two weeks ago, the show has continued to among the top 5 most-watched non-English shows on Netflix worldwide. According to data from Netflix, the show is trending in 14 countries, retaining the #1 spot in 9 of them. Following the show's success, creator and director Aryan Khan has talked about its making for the first time since its release. Aryan Khan on the sets of The Ba***ds of Bollywood(Netflix)

Aryan Khan addresses The Ba***ds of Bollywood success

In a statement, Aryan addressed the difficulties he faced while making the show and how he kept himself going through it all. "Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, “Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai” (There is a difference between losing and accepting defeat)," the filmmaker said, while referring to the line Rajat Bedi's character says on the show.

Aryan added, "At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me... it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling."

Reflecting on the cultural zeitgeist the show has sparked, ranging from memes to trending videos, Aryan added, "The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say…Ab pehechana?”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an action comedy that is a meta-satire on the Hindi film industry, told through the eyes of an outsider, a young actor trying to make his mark in Bollywood. The show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Since its release on Netflix two weeks ago, the show has received praise from critics as well as love from fans.