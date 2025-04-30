Ashish Chanchlani announces comeback project after India’s Got Latent stir: ‘Invite you for the chilliest trip’

Ashish Chanchlani announces his comeback

On Wednesday, Ashish took to Instagram to share his next project. It is the first project that he has announced after getting involved in the stir.

Ashish announced his project by sharing several posters. He wrote the caption, “We whole heartedly invite you for the chilliest trip of the year. Bas yaad rakhna.. EKAKI mein reh kar bhi... aap kabhi akele nahi rahenge (Just remember, you are never along in Ekaki)”.️

One of the posters for Ekaki features Ashish holding a lantern in the dark, surrounded by ominous, creepy hands, hinting at a suspenseful and eerie theme. It will also star Akash Dodeja, Harshh Rane, Sidhant Sarfare, Rohit Sadhwani, Shashank Shekhar, Grishim Nawanii.

With Ekaki, Ashish is set to make his web series debut. The show seems to blend horror and comedy. Taking on multiple hats, he's not only starring in the project but also serving as writer, director, and producer under his own banner, ACV Studios. The series will be available on the ACV Studios YouTube channel.

Why was Ashish Chanchlani in the news recently?

Ashish found himself embroiled in controversy after his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. During his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"

Though everyone present on the show took the comment lightly and laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also one of the panelists, and Apoorva Mukhija. In February, Ashish appeared before the Assam Police and recorded his statement. In March, he along with Ranveer and Apoorva Mukhija also appeared before the National Commission for Women in connection with the controversy.

In March, Ashish shared a video message on Instagram, urging his fans to keep him and his family in their prayers. The YouTuber got emotional while speaking and said, "Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge" (Hello friends, how are you all? I know, I have read your messages—things are going on. I thought of talking to you through a story, but now I don’t know what to say. We will fight through this situation; we have seen tough times like this before, and we will learn something new from this as well).