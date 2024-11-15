Bhavana Pandey says Karan Johar is both provocateur and peacemaker: ‘Pehle aag lagao, then he puts the water’

Karan Johar is seen sometimes as a provocateur and sometimes as a peacemaker on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the reality show he produces under his digital wing, Dharmatic Entertainment. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bhavana Pandey shared a similar observation about him. (Also Read: Karan Johar asks Maheep Kapoor if she's threatened by Shalini Passi getting all the attention. Watch her response) Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey star in Karan Johar's reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

What Bhavana said

“Karan Johar is the king of everything I feel. I mean the amount that man works and the amount he packs it all in a day, I really want to understand where does he get the bandwidth and the energy from. And you know, when you call Karan or message him… people take hours to reply and that's understandable. Karan, if he can't call you back, he'll message you and say, ‘I’ll call you back in so much time.' He's very good with that,” Bhavana said.

When asked if Karan also serves as a peacemaker among a group of friends, Bhavana said, laughing, “Aag lagao (instigate) and the peacemaker. He lagaos the aag (instigate) and then he puts the water.” Bhavana has been a constant on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives across its three seasons. The first premiered in 2020, the second in 2022, and the third dropped on Netflix India just last month. The show marks Bhavana's screen debut. She's actor Chunky Panday's wife and actor Ananya Panday's mother.

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The reality show also stars Bhavana's BFFs and fellow Bollywood wives – Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Neelam (actor, jewellery designer, and Sameer Soni's wife), and Seema Sajdeh (fashion designer and Sohail Khan's ex-wife) since the first season.

Three women from Delhi – Riddhima Kapoor (daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor), Shalini Passi (art collector), and Kalyani Chawla (model) join them in season 3, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Karan Johar also pops up this season to shake things up and make peace between Maheep and Seema, who are currently facing cracks in their years-long friendship.