Bigg Boss 2: Gauahar Khan, Uorfi Javed call Pooja Bhatt ‘dignified, strong’; fans say she is best contestant of season

Pooja Bhatt has been earning praise from her industry colleagues as well as her fans who have known her since she was a prominent actor in the film industry. Pooja is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and has been praised by all from Gauahar Khan, Uorfi Javed and several new and old fans for how she has been conducting herself in the Bigg Boss house. She not just takes part in household chores and tasks but also stands up for what is right, like calling out Jad Hadid for calling Akanksha Puri a bad kisser after kissing her. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Pooja Bhatt just redeem herself with her lessons in humanity for Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid? Bigg Boss OTT's Pooja Bhatt is winning a lot of praise on social media.

Gauahar Khan, Uorfi Javed praise Pooja Bhatt

Gauahar Khan had praised Pooja few days back. She had written on Twitter, “I absolutely love @PoojaB1972. Janmon janmon se (since many births). Pls, she deserves to be on the bb on TV, she is toooooooo amazing for the personality she is for bb ott …. Love her.”

Uorfi Javed had also praised Pooja. She had tweeted on Saturday, “Honestly Pooja Bhatt is so classy and dignified, the way she called out JAD for calling Akansha a bad kisser after seemingly enjoying the kiss. She is amazing!!! Strong, outspoken, well behaved! Big Boss OTT2.”

Pooja Bhatt and Uorfi Javed praised Pooja Bhatt.

Fans also hail Pooja Bhatt

A fan shared an example of how Pooja is winning the hearts of her fans one act at a time and wrote, “Small things reveal personality! Everytime they mop floor together, pooja asks Bebika to hold the handle, while she squeezes the dirty water herself. Just because someone is younger doesn’t mean you use them. #PoojaBhatt is bigger not just in age, in personality too #BBOTT2.”

Another wrote, “Loving her on show she is fierce and not afraid of what other think .. rooting for her .. Ruling with Pooja Bhatt.” A fan also said that nepotism is not a problem if there is a star kid like Pooja. The tweet read: “People need to open their eyes and mind and hype and appreciate this true and strong woman #PoojaBhatt #BiggBossOTT2 Only person who is showing WINNER qualities! This kind of nepotism is NOT a problem!” A comment also read: “She has been indeed the best contestant this season!”

Fans hail Pooja Bhatt.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started from June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan. Akanksha Puri was recently evicted from the house while Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik has joined the show as a wildcard entry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON