Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Kumar knew Salman Khan would need a Disprin after hearing him

Comedian Puneet Kumar, also known as Lord Puneet Superstar, was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Sunday. The decision came merely 12 hours after the show began on Saturday. He pulled off some irritating antics in the house--such as pouring phenyl on his head or putting toothpaste on his face--and annoyed his housemates. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere highlights) Puneet Kumar locked horns with Cyrus Broacha inside the house.

However, he did say it before entering the house that host Salman would need meds for the headache he would give him. He also spoke about the kind of people that enter the house.

Puneet Kumar's comments

Speaking to Indian Express, he said, “They try to come across as someone who they are not. They also keep abusing each other and insulting women. But people know me as ‘Lord’ for a reason. I am an honest person and I am sure fans will vote for me because of these qualities."

He added about Salman, “I will caution him to have enough Disprin in stock. He would need one every time he hears me. He will definitely get irritated by my dialogues. I am sure he will question where the makers brought me from."

Other contestants on the show

Apart from Puneet, actors Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Jiya Shankar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui entered the Bigg Boss house. Cyrus Broacha and Pooja Bhatt also entered the house.

Host Salman's message

On Friday, Salman briefly interacted with the media and shared what he has in store for his fans with the upcoming season of the controversial reality show. Interestingly, Salman's hosting stint on OTT comes a few months after he voiced his view at a recent event that OTT content should be subjected to examination, with the elimination of any content featuring vulgarity or nudity, and he emphasized the requirement for meticulous monitoring of such material. At the press meeting of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman expressed similar sentiments. "Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture).... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON