Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar: Fans call Salman Khan ‘biased’ for ‘slut-shaming’ Akanksha, supporting Bebika

The first Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is out and so is the people's verdict on it. Hundreds of people watched it live and many did not agree with who Salman Khan decided to scold during the show. All from Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani to Abhishek Malhan were scolded by Salman for what happened through the week in the house. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals she 'wasn’t ready to have kids') Salman Khan seems to have scolded all the wrong people.

Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri got the short end of the stick. She was accused of spreading false narrative, telling Avinash Sachdeva that Jad Hadid was making her uncomfortable but still not telling Jad himself to stay away. Earlier this week, live cameras caught Jad pulling Akanksha close and making her uncomfortable, something she clearly told him not to do. However, he kept flirting with her, even as she told him she is not looking for a relationship with anyone.

Salman also said that Akanksha was faking it when she said that she felt ‘unsafe’ around Bebika when they were in jail together. She tried to say that the way Bebika was speaking to herself, cursing her and hoping that she got locked in the bathroom concerned her and perhaps it would do her good to see a doctor. Salman told her that she doesn't have the qualifications to recommend medical assistance to anyone.

He then moved on to Palak, who he said made tall claims about having OCD but didn't seem to care about all the mess inside the house since she entered. Abhishek Malhan was told to be more active inside the house and know who he made natural bonds with. Abhishek, however, repeatedly said that he tried to connect with Bebika but could not.

Fans of the show think Salman picked all the wrong people to pull up. “I really don't understand why Salman Khan was so rude to #AkanshaPuri. She has literally done nothing of such short. She is so elegant and classy I love her,” wrote a person. Popular Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri tweeted, “#AkankshaPuri is being over targeted by the makers, she has done nothing to deserve such bashing. Although it is going to help her game wise through audience but it will demotivate her inside the house.” Another person tweeted, “Akanksha Puri is being slut slammed by Biggboss and Salman. Not surprising from an asshol3 like Salman Khan.”

Someone asked why Bebika got a pass. “Bebika, who is constantly calling Jiya and Akanksha a Goldigger, constantly making comments on their character and there persona life was right according to Salman Khan.. WHAT A SHAME,” read a tweet. “Salman Khan unnecessarily supported the most annoying and fake contestant Bebika, and even Pooja Bhatt. Upar se bematlab Akanksha and Fukra Insaan was targetted, especially Akanksha ke liye thora kharab laga,” read another tweet.

A few people also noticed how Pooja Bhatt was also put on a pedestal. “What about Pooja Butt being called Strong, Sherni and Khiladi by Salman Khan… Hadd biasedness hai... They are seeing faults only in #FukraInsaan ... Akanksha partially deserve this but now too much bashing and punishment... ”

