Constable Kanakam: Chiranjeevi lauds trailer of Varsha Bollamma’s series, calls it ‘stylish and suspenseful’

Telugu actress Varsha Bollamma is gearing up for her maiden Telugu web series, Constable Kanakam. The cop thriller, which has been in the making for a long time, is set to premiere on ETV Win from August 14, 2025. Viewers can also stream the show on OTTplay Premium. The makers recently approached megastar Chiranjeevi to launch its trailer. Chiranjeevi praises Constable Kanakam trailer

The superstar apparently loved the trailer and stated that he liked the way the promo was cut without giving anything away. “The trailer is impressive, and every scene is cut in a way that makes you want to know what is going to happen next. In times of OTT dominance, I am happy that Telugu content is being made on such a stylish note. The presence of actors like Varsha, Srinivasa Avasarala, and Rajeev Kanakala makes things even more interesting,” said Chiranjeevi.

Varsha Bollamma plays an intense cop in Constable Kanakam

Constable Kanakam is about a female cop who gets transferred to a small village in Andhra Pradesh and becomes entangled in a case about missing women. The villagers call it a curse, and the cops ignore the case. But Varsha’s character takes things into her own hands and starts investigating.

Chiranjeevi also added that he loved the background score and director Prasanth Kumar Dimmala track that plays in the trailer’s background. Varsha was also thrilled that Chiranjeevi launched the trailer and said that once the thriller comes out, it will not disappoint him as the show has enough suspense to keep anyone hooked.

Other thrillers to watch before Constable Kanakam’s release

This is the first time Varsha is playing an intense role in her career. The eight-episode series is also mounted on a good budget. Speaking at the trailer launch, the actress also said that she wanted to do Constable Kanakam as soon as she read the script, as it offered a chance to showcase her talent.

