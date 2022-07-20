Delhi’s monsoon is very kanjoos: Gagan Arora

Pakode, chai aur #DilliKiBaarish... what else does one need at this time of the year! Agreeing wholeheartedly, actor Gagan Arora, who hails from Delhi, made the most of his recent visit to his hometown. “Delhi’s monsoon is very kanjoos,” says Arora, referring to the scarce showers in the city this year. Digging into a variety of pakodas at one of the famous city joints, he adds, “The walks during and after rains in this city are beautiful. It’ll rain for a day or two and you’ll have the fragrance of the soil in the air for a couple of days. The ambience after the rains is equally enjoyable to me.”

A popular face across OTT platforms, with web series such as College Romance, Tabbar and The Fame Game to his credit, Arora, who had to shift base to Mumbai, says his heart still beats for Delhi’s vibe. “Delhi will always be special for me because of all the firsts — first day at school, first date, first kiss, first breakup, first success, and first loss,” says the actor. Expressing his gratitude for the Capital, the 28-year-old adds, “Being a Delhi guy has given me a lot of confidence. It (being from Delhi) helped me in my first acting job, where I was supposed to play a Delhi boy. It gave me an edge, and people found me raw and relatable.”

The actor, Gagan Arora says walks during and after rains in this city are beautiful. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

A graduate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College, Delhi University, Arora says he had a lot of fun as a student of BCom, courtesy his pals in the dramatic society. “We were very passionate about performing and enjoying life. There were a lot of parts [from my college life] that helped me in College Romance, where I play Bagga, an eccentric west Delhi boy. I knew a lot of Baggas!”

But college life isn’t complete without hangout addas. Recalling his own, Arora says, “There’s this parantha place near Qutab Institutional Area; right across the gate of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. It would be open till the wee hours, and we used to call it Tankoos. We would have paranthas there. There was also this place in Lajpat Nagar where we would go for shawarmas. I still visit it when I’m in town. It’s one of the most delicious things I have ever had!”

