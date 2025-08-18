Did Apoorva Mukhija's ex-BF Utsav Dahiya just sing about her cheating on him? Internet calls it ‘classy revenge’

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, is once again in the spotlight following her recent India’s Got Latent controversy. After Sufi Motiwala revealed that he is no longer friends with her, Apoorva’s ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, has now seemingly taken a dig at her, alluding that she cheated on him. Apoorva Mukhija's ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya wrote a song roasting her.

Apoorva Mukhija's ex-boyfriend bashes her on social media?

On Sunday, Utsav shared a video on Instagram of a song he composed, titled Cute Little Red Flag (a phrase Apoorva often uses in her storytime videos), along with a long note criticising her for lying and portraying him in a negative light after their breakup.

In the song, Utsav warned Apoorva to stop spreading lies about him, claiming he had “dodged a bullet” by breaking up with her. He further alleged that he caught Apoorva cheating. One of the lyrics read, “Pucha maine ghatiya kyun bola mujhe duniya ke liye, kehti baby yeh toh sab dhandha hai mere liye (I asked why you called me disgusting in front of the world, you said baby, this is all just business for me)."

He added in the caption, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga (Now, if you talk nonsense again, I’ll bring out the receipts). Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others.”

He went on to reveal how he reached out to Apoorva and her agency when he was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things she said in her storytime videos, “Instead, I was told, ‘You’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her.’ So here’s a message from that nobody: you tried your level best (and I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy), but I’m still here, still standing. That should tell you something — your big numbers only matter on an app. There’s a real and much bigger world outside — beyond lies and drama. Truth doesn’t need ‘followers’; it stands on its own,” he revealed.

He concluded by writing, “Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se (So go ahead and get rich by peddling conflict), but stop spreading lies about others. Let people do some real work in their lives. Grow up, kid. (And here’s a rhyme for you — might be more your style… in case it helps).”

Internet hails Utsav's way of ‘taking revenge’

Reddit users hailed Utsav’s video as “perfect revenge”. One user commented, “Utsav toh Taylor Swift nikla” (Utsav turned out to be Taylor Swift). Another wrote, “Man killed it. don’t know much about this controversy but seems like bruhh has gone through a lot because of her and didn’t hesitate to take a stand.” A third said, “Perfectly classy revenge, gg Utsav.” Another added, “Turning trauma and breakup into gossip-worthy music is so Taylor Swiftie.”

Back in January last year, Apoorva confirmed her breakup with Utsav on her Instagram broadcast channel, writing, “Most of you all guessed it already, but Utsav and I are not together anymore. I can’t wait for the slut-shaming, gold-digging gossip threads on me now. But lesson learned, agla jiju reveal shaadi pe karungi ab” (Will reveal the next jiju only at my wedding). Following this, Apoorva shared content about a certain toxic ex-boyfriend (hinting at Utsav), accusing him of being abusive, cheating on her, and calling him “ghatiya” (disgusting).