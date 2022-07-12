Disney to stream BTS' exclusive documentary series next year

On Monday The Walt Disney Company APAC (Asia-Pacific Region) confirmed a deal with BTS’ agency, HYBE to bring out the best in talent from the Korean entertainment industry. The multi-year deal includes five programs produced by HYBE. It will also feature shows around BTS, such as exclusive documentary series, their concert and more on Disney’s streaming services. (Also read: J-Hope apologises to fans for his emotions in new single MORE)

Titled as BTS Monuments: Beyond the star, the documentary series on BTS members, is said to feature the history of the group ever since its debut in 2013. Talking about the documentary which will exclusively release in 2023, Disney said in a statement that “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter.”

Besides the docu-series, BTS’ Los Angeles concert will also be available on the streaming platforms, as a part of the deal. Held in November 2021, the concert was their first physical performance after a gap of two years due to COVID-19. In addition to these, a special reality show, In The Scoop: Friendcation, will also premier on Disney. Featuring BTS’ V with his Wooga Squad members-- Park Seo Joon, Woo Shik Choi, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy, the show will revolve around them out on a ‘surprise trip’, as per Disney. The official teaser of In The Scoop: Friendcation was unveiled last week.

Through the new deal, Disney will also introduce new artists from HYBE over the next few years.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently on a hiatus. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, during their Festa dinner in June, revealed why they wanted a break. RM had said while he enjoyed being in BTS, the group members now feel "exhausted" and he doesn't "know what kind of group we were any more". Jimin admitted that the group has been going through a "rough patch" as it is trying to "find our identity, and that’s an exhausting and long process". They are now focusing on solo careers.

(With inputs from Reuters)

