BTS: J-Hope apologises to fans for his emotions in new single MORE

BTS’ J-Hope is all set to become the first member to unveil his first solo album, Jack In The Box and before his big debut, he has treated fans aka BTS ARMY to his pre-release single, MORE. As the latest track gathers a good response from the audience, J-Hope shared a letter on their fan community, Weverse, to thank his fans. He also also talked about his ‘immature desires’ related to the new song. (Also read: BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser of his solo debut album Jack In The Box)

While MORE released on July 1, the full album will be released on July 15. According to a Twitter translation, J-Hope said that it feels great to finally have his fans listen to MORE, which he has been working on since the pandemic. Calling it personal satisfaction, he said, “I don’t know how you may have listened to it but I always wanted to show you more cool things. And I think there was always an immature desire that always thought about things I personally could show you as BTS’ J-Hope!!!”

He continued, “I think today is the day I can fulfil those desires…I am feeling thankful, perhaps also sorry for many ARMYs all around the world for accepting those thoughts and emotions together!!!”

J-Hope shows his raw and dark side in MORE as the song speaks about his passion for music. His upcoming album is said to explore his never-seen-before side. He added in the note, “I think this album (Jack In The Box) overall holds those emotions of J-Hope. Starting from today I’m planning to gradually show you all those emotions of J-Hope in many ways!!! Please know that it’s an important process where J-hope and human called Jung Hoseok is taking the next step as a person and I would be thankful if you look forward to it give interest!”

“Because there is always you fans who listen, I am able to do music,” J-Hope signed off. BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently on a break to focus on their solo careers.

