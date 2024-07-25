Emily in Paris Season 4 Parts 1 & 2: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

The beloved Netflix original Emily in Paris is returning with another season, premiering this year. As the show ended with a steamy cliffhanger-the love triangle between Emily, Camille, and Gabrielle, the anticipation for Season 4 is at an all-time high. Ahead of the release, here's everything we know so far: Emily in Paris Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in two parts

When is Emily in Paris Season 4 coming out?

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris Season 4 will be rolled out on the streaming giant in two parts. As the production wrapped up on May 16, Parts 1 and 2 will premiere on August 15 and September 12, respectively.

How many episodes are there in Season 4?

The fourth season of the show will consist of 10 episodes in total, with five episodes each in Parts 1 and 2.

Who are the cast members of Season 4?

Season 4 will see a majority of the original Emily in Paris characters reprising their roles. To make things exciting, showrunners will also introduce some new faces. The main cast for the upcoming season are:

Lily Collins as Emily Ashley Park as Mindy Lucas Bravo as Gabriel Camille Razat as Camille Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Samuel Arnold as Julien Bruno Gouery as Luc William Abadie as Antoine Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Meanwhile, the Season 4 guest stars are:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello Thalia Besson as Genevieve Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri Raoul Bova as Giancarlo

Is there a trailer for Emily in Paris Season 4?

The official trailer for the first part of the forthcoming Emily in Paris season was unveiled on July 22. The clip made it evident that the infamous love triangle is still intact, with Emily having to make a very hard decision for herself.

What is Emily in Paris Season 4 about?

The official synopsis for Emily in Paris Season 4, as revealed by Netflix, reads, “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.”

“At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of,” it adds.