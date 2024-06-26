Emily in Paris star Lily Collins just cut her hair really short; check out pics of her sleek new style

Actor Lily Collins' new hairstyle has shined a spotlight on the on-trend bob cut. She traded her long and layered hairstyle for a short one, in a darker colour, which she debuted as she attended the world premiere of MaXXXine at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Also read: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins ties knot in lacy Ralph Lauren gown Lily Collins debuted a dramatic new bob at the world premiere of MaXXXine on June 24. (AFP)

See pics of Lilly Collins' new blunt bob

Internet is obsessed Lily Collins' bob cut, and you will be too. Photos of the actor rocking a sexy blue suit jacket and matching skirt by Schiaparelli are all over social media. She accentuated her chic bob and red carpet look with a pink lip, a light blush, and gold earrings.

Lily Collins attends the premiere of MaXXXine at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

Lily Collins attends the world premiere of MaXXXine. (AFP)

'This cut and colour feels bolder yet somehow lighter'

Lilly worked with celebrity hairdresser Gregory Russell on her new hair. The actor spoke in detail with Vogue about the hairstyle that is cut in line with her jaw, enhancing her features ever more.

"I honestly just wanted to change things up again and surprise myself... It’s not necessarily for a role... changing my hair always brings out different sides of my personality and I love playing around… this cut and colour feels bolder and yet somehow lighter. And completely more me — right now," she told Vogue.

"I hadn’t seen Lily for a while and when she sat down in the chair she said, ‘What’s our next look?’ We had the long hair for some time and we did layers, bangs, face-framing…we did a lot... we thought this would be a chic switch-up.” her longtime hairstylist Gregory said.

Her next film

MaXXXine will be out in July 2024. After X and Pearl, Ti West concludes his trilogy by bringing Mia Goth’s aspiring star Maxine to Los Angeles in 1985 in this lasher. The film stars Mia, who reprises her role as Maxine Minx, alongside Lily, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.