First review of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood out: Show is 'very funny', Shah Rukh's son a 'very good director'

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make his debut in showbiz with his maiden directorial venture this year. Aryan is donning the director's hat for a Netflix series called The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show will release sometime in late 2025, but its first review is already out. (Also read: Meet Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, stars of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood) Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Ted Sarandos reviews The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is supposed to be a dark comedy featuring an insider's account of the workings of the Hindi film industry. The show is currently in production. Recently, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos spoke about the show while appearing on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast. “It (The Ba***ds of Bollywood) is very fun. I've watched the first two episodes so far. It's very funny. I think people in India and people outside of India know nothing about the inner workings of Bollywood. So it's a really fun world. He's (Aryan Khan) a very good director,” Ted said, while talking about the show.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood was announced at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan shot a promo for the show and also appeared at the event to launch the series. There, Shah Rukh revealed that before Aryan began working on the show, Shah Rukh almost pitched him to Ted for a job at Netflix.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

“He did his learning ki kaise kare (on how to do) direction and production USC (University of Southern California), America mein (in America). Bahut ajeeb sa coincidence hai. Covid nahi hota toh maine baat ki thi Ted se aur Bela se ki isko Netflix mein naukri de dein, wo assist kare kisi ko. But Covid ho gaya toh wo yahan par aa gaya (It's a very strange coincidence. If it wasn't for Covid, I'd talked to Ted and Bela to give him a job at Netflix so that he can assist someone there. But Covid happened so he came back to India), and then he started writing,” Shah Rukh said, referring to Ted Sarandos, Netflix CEO, and Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer.

According to sources, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a cheeky satire on the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bamba and is set to feature some big names in cameo appearances as well, with names like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh doing the rounds. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are reportedly also starring in the show.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to release on Netflix this year. No release date has been announced.