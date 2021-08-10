I am waiting with bated breath to be back on stage: Shikha Talsania

Wake up Sid and Veere Di Wedding actor Shikha Talsania is an ardent theatre artiste. During the ongoing pandemic, before the second wave struck, she was busy staging four different plays. The actor is now eager to be back on stage but is content that for the time she is able to perform in front of the camera.

“For me, it’s a ‘zid’ to perform and entertain audience essaying different characters. I just want to perform, create art, collaborate and make something entertaining for myself and audience. I have learnt from my parents and theatre teachers that we must follow our interests as life is too shot and we must make most of it. I adore theatre but love films and being in front of the camera equally. At the end of the day, it’s all about performance,” says the actor who was shooting for the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in Lucknow.

“I shot a web-series in Delhi in March and then we wrapped our UP-leg before moving to Goa for our next schedule. But then, the cases started to rise, and some team members tested positive, so the shoot was called off and we had to return. I have not shot since then.”

Earlier, she was in Lucknow for the play One on One with Rajit Kapoor. “Before the second lockdown, theatres were operational for a few months, and I got a chance to be back on stage. We were doing well but unfortunately second wave occurred and everything got shut again. Now, I wish we go back on stage and the audience is allowed to watch us perform on stage like before. I am waiting with bated breath to be back on stage. Thankfully, till then OTT is wonderfully entertaining us all.”

Her next release is a Marathi show where she plays a yoga practitioner. “In real life I practice Pilates which has lot of yoga but this one is more about inner strength, meditation and mental well-being. Shantit Kranti was shot last year, and we had some good fun shooting it. The language is regional but the subject is very universal so I am sure everyone will enjoy. Besides, I have completed a web-series which is waited to be announced and released this year,” says Talsania who is now gearing up to restart the shoot of JCY in Goa.