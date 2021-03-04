Last year ended on a high note for Shamita Shetty, who enthralled viewers not just with the crime drama Black Widows, but also with her glamorous looks. The actor admits she took a lot of care as her character needed to look distinctly different from others. Ask her about her personal style and she says, “My character needed to look hot and sexy but my personal style isn’t that at all. I am simple in my personal life and I hate wearing makeup. I am comfortable in shorts and loose t-shirt. What you see on screen is unlike what I am in real life. People were kind with their comments on my look.”

Shetty is glad to see the experiments in terms of content among actors and writers due to the OTT boom. “I am happy to see so many actors stand out due to their performances on OTT and then to know, they have been acting for 10 or 15 years. OTT focuses on good actors and content, rather than popular faces, which is great for all actors, including me,” states the actor, who has a film Tenant lined up.

At 42, what does she think about romance and marriage? “I would love to get married but don’t know where my guy is (laughs). He is somewhere and needs to find me. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that’s probably why I get into trouble always but I believe in love. But look around us and what is happening to the world, marriages and society. It is scary. If I want to marry someone, I need to be sure that I can be with that person for the rest of my life. There is no surety but I haven’t come across anyone who I see myself spending my life with.”

