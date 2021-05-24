Iqbal Khan: I am an actor but I can’t act on social media

Iqbal Khan quit Twitter last year and this month, he quit Instagram too, as he says he didn’t have much to say. “There is nothing out there for me. I realised writing a post was not making a difference. Moreover, whatever happens on the internet is not the real mood of the country,” says the actor. He doesn’t feel the need to work on struggle to increase number of followers like others.

Explaining his reasons, he says, “I am a private person and I don’t have lots of things to say, especially what people are looking for. I usually post what I want to and I am an actor but I can’t act on Instagram. There is nothing out there for me. You can’t express your opionion on social media and I also realised that your post doesn’t make a difference. I also don’t get why people doing charity would want cameras to follow them? Making videos while getting vaccinated is fine as celebs are asking others to get jabbed like them. Par jo nakli hai woh dikh jaata hai. In today’s times, people are judged for a silly post, even if they are a good person. It is our moral responsibility to be a little sensitive at this time. Flaunting privilege on social media is insensitive like many celebs posted their vacation photos.”

With two lockdowns, the second wave, Khan admits that he is not concerned or worried about anything in life as he feels, “We have to get the message loud and clear now that nothing is in our hands! We can do our best with what we have and the rest- lockdown, rising cases, Covid, work etc is in God’s hands. Do our best and wait this out.”

