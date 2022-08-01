Ishaan Khatter confirms appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 after Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Ishaan Khatter is all set to grace the couch on Karan Johar’s ongoing chat show Koffee With Karan Season7. The actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped pictures from a photoshoot to confirm his appearance in an upcoming episode on Disney+ Hotstar. The last episode of the show featured Ishaan’s ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday alongside Vijay Deverakonda. (Also read: Karan Johar confirms Ananya Panday dated and broke up with Ishaan Khatter)

In the photos, Ishaan donned a printed white shirt, paired with white jeans. He accessorised with a chain, rings and bracelets on his wrist as he posed for the camera. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Koffee date with #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” Reacting to the announcement, Ishaan’s sister-in-law and Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput commented, “Blonde roast.”

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post.

Ishaan made his debut on Karan Johar’s show in the last season. He attended the season 6 episode with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. In the latest episode of the new season, Karan confirmed on Ananya’s behalf that she and Ishaan once dated. However, they are no longer together. The two starred together in Khaali Peeli.

In the show, Ananya first declared herself single. "I am single. No one is asking but I am single," she said after which Karan told her, "You broke up with Ishaan." While Ananya pretended to not hear him, Karan added, "You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan." Although Ananya tried to be 'discreet,' and rolled her eyes as Karan made the claims, he went ahead and confirmed their relationship. Ananya shared a close bond with Ishaan and was often snapped visiting Ishaan's family.

Ishaan will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it’s a horror comedy. The movie is backed by Excel Entertainment and will release on November 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON