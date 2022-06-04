It’s never too late for comeback: Akshata Prabhu

After a decade of leaving behind a flourishing career in modelling and glamour industry, Akshata Prabhu made a comeback. She won an international title which led to what she once aspired as a teen — become an actor.

“I have been into modelling for good 6-7 years, worked with a few leading brands, played lead in Marathi film Paathavni (2008) and featured in a chartbuster remix music video Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De (2004). But I gave up my career after facing issues like casting couch and many asking for undue favours,” says Prabhu who is also a paediatric dental surgeon.

She recalls, “I was getting good offers and have auditioned for project starring a big actor but I had to let go of the project due to negative experiences in the past. Then I started to look into another career option following which I cracked a medical exam and became a dentist. Now I am married and have a school going daughter so, I decided to make a comeback!”

Prabhu became first runners-up in Mrs India World (2019) and went on to win Ms International World (2021) in Florida, USA.

“So, I decided to up this beauty contest route also, me and my husband (also a dental surgeon) gave up our medical professions and zeroed on to establish our own production house to provide a platform to us as well as others. I was ready to go an extra mile to achieve for me one thing led to another. I never thought how it will happen but I had passion and faith that one can always make a comeback, it’s never too late!”

Prabhu started The International Glamour Project where teenagers, young girls and married women compete on a same platform irrespective of their age, weight, size, height and complexion.

“Our short film The Rising Queens will be screened at the New York Film Festival in October. We shot it with five real participant-actors. Besides, we have shot a four-episode web-series capturing the journey of individuals from all over the country who aspire to be a pageant queen, actor or become a public figure. I feature in both as an actor, narrator, screenplay writer and visualiser. The film has been produced and directed by my husband Swaroop Puranik, also a theatre director,” she says.

Prabhu will be doing an international web-series as well. “I have signed a contract for an international web-series based on the book The Italians where I play United Nations ambassador Indira Gupta. The shoot will start next year in the US,” she concludes.