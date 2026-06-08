Jameel Khan on Gullak's evolving family values: ‘Parents are giving up and doing a lot for you. Be grateful’ | Interview

When the SonyLIV web series Gullak first premiered in 2019, few expected the story of the Mishra family to become one of India's most loved web series. Over five seasons, the TVF show has won audiences over with its relatable portrayal of middle-class life, sibling bonds, family struggles and everyday joys. As Gullak returned with its fifth season, the Mishra family has entered a new phase of life. Annu (Anant V Joshi) and Aman (Harsh Mayar) are growing up, while Santosh (Jameel Khan) and Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) are learning to adapt to changing times and family dynamics. A still from season 5 of Gullak.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jameel Khan, Harsh Mayar, Helly Shah and Anant V Joshi spoke about the show's journey, evolving family relationships, middle-class values and what makes Gullak resonate with viewers year after year.

On getting fifth season For Jameel Khan, who has played Santosh Mishra since the beginning, Gullak reaching its fifth season is still hard to believe. “Not even in my wildest dreams did I think this would go on to become a cult show,” he says.

Reflecting on the journey, he adds, “This has been a roller coaster ride completely right from 2018-19 to 2026 and I feel blessed and proud to be a part of this show.”

His love for the series remains strong. He says “I will do whatever it takes to continue to be a part of the show and to be able to grow with it, to be able to contribute to it, and as a team give the best I can.”

15-day shoot of first season; no vanity vans Harsh Mayar still remembers how simple theGullak set was during its first season. The actors often shared rooms while getting ready.He said, "Jameel sir, Vaibhav bhai and I shared a room. One would be working outside while another would be changing. It felt more like a theatre play."

What surprises him most looking back is the pace of production. He adds,“The first season was shot in 15 days. There wasn't a budget, there weren't many locations, just that house and the four of us.”