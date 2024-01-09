Karmma Calling trailer: Raveena Tandon can't escape her karma in this glamourous revenge drama. Watch

After the success of her debut web show Aranyak, Raveena Tandon is back with yet another thriller series, Karmma Calling. The actor plays a glamourous queen of the 90s, Indrani Kothari, who is now married to a billionaire. Her reign on Alibaug comes under fire as she comes faces to face with a girl named Karma Talwar. Also read: January 2024 upcoming web series: Indian Police Force, Killer Soup, Karmma Calling, Gyeongseong Creature and more Raveena Tandon in a still from Karmma Calling trailer.

What is there in Karmma Calling trailer

Played by Namrata Sheth, Karma Talwar seems to be a girl looking for revenge and in mood for no mercy. She wants eye for an eye, blood for blood and deceit to avenge deceit. The show trailer shows Raveena's Indrani going to all lengths to beat Karma but will seemingly pay for her sins in the past.

Karmma Calling also stars Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Waluscha De Sousa, Gaurav Sharma, Viraf Patel, Amy Aela and others. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar January 26 onwards.

More about Karmma Calling

Disney+ Hotstar shared the Karma Calling trailer on X with the caption: "Na power, na paisa, na rules - Indrani ka saamna koi nahi kar paya. Kya hoga jab uska saamna hoga uske Karmma se (Neither power nor money or rules could deal with Indrani. What will happen when she will come face to face with her karma)? #HotstarSpecials #KarmmaCalling - all episodes streaming from Jan 26th.

Karmma Calling is based on the popular American series, Revenge. The show is set in the world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. It revolves around the ultra rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world. Reportedly, the series has massive grandeur, scale and a glamorous outlook. It has been adapted and directed by Ruchi Narain of Guilty fame.

As soon as the trailer appeared online, many recognised the show was indeed a remake of the TV show, Revenge. Praising the show, an Instagram user wrote, “This looks sooo good.” Another reacted, “Godamn! This is fire.” A viewer also commented, “It will be interesting to see as I have seen all episodes of Revenge!…very interesting indeed!!”

