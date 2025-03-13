Kim Kardashian, Khloe expected to find ‘Aladdin-style spice market’ in India: ‘At least there's Starbucks’

Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian turned heads when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai last year. The episode of their India visit dropped on The Kardashians on Thursday, showing how the sisters managed to fit sightseeing and attending the wedding all in 48 hours. (Also Read: On The Kardashians new episode, Kim Kardashian has a meltdown over lost diamond at Ambani wedding) Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were in India for the Ambani wedding.

Kim and Khloe take India

In the latest episode, Kim and Khloe decide to enjoy the local markets and leave the Taj Mahal Palace, where they were staying in Mumbai. The sisters expect an ‘Aladdin-style spice market’ selling ‘trinkets and souvenirs’ only to find a street selling toys and junk jewellery.

Despite Kim remarking that they should take a taxi because of the monsoon, the sisters walked to the market, remarking on the way, “At least there’s Starbucks here.” They took a rickshaw on the way back to the hotel, with Khloe stating, she’s ‘too big for this s**t.”

Later in their interviews, Kim and Khloe confess they had expected the marketplace they visited to look like something else. Kim said, “I thought it was going to be like the marketplace; this is like the streets. What you see Aladdin going through and stealing the bread from. That’s where I thought we were going.”

Khloe added, “We are not in Calabasas anymore. There’s rickshaws going by. Everyone’s so surprised, like, what the f**k are these people doing here? We thought we were going to more of a marketplace, like a spice market. This isn’t quite…”

After the sisters buy pillboxes at a silver store, Khloe hints that they were overcharged. She says, “And they saw us coming, they were like, we got these American suckers. They got us good, this one (points to Kim), specifically.”

The Kardashians season 6

Season 6 of The Kardashians is streaming on JioHotstar; six episodes have been released. As Kim and Khloe were in India, the latest episode showed their mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Scott Disick and other family members back home in Calabasas, US.