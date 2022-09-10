Koffee With Karan to be back with season 8, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Even as Koffee With Karan season 7 is underway, the show’s streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced on Saturday that the popular chat show has been renewed for another season. The next season, like this current one, will stream on the OTT platform. The show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, had aired on TV channel Star World for its previous six seasons from 2004-19. Also read: Karan Johar finds hate for Koffee With Karan ‘entertaining’

The announcement was made at the global Disney fan event, the D23 Expo, along with two new titles, Showtime and Mahabharata, both of which will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the announcement, Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, said, “We couldn't have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share the glimpse of soon to be launched shows Showtime, Mahabharata and Koffee with Karan Season 8.”

Talking about the return of the show, Karan said, “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo and bring yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan.”

Koffee With Karan is among the most talked-about shows on the Indian entertainment landscape. Over the years, it has seen appearance by almost all major Bollywood stars, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, to name a few. Being a fan-favourite for over 18 years, the talk show has made headlines with superstar guests and their intimate, fun conversations.

The show is sometimes criticised for being too frivolous, and Karan is accused of invading guests’ personal lives. Season 7 has come under fire for being too focused on actors’ sex lives. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Karan Johar addressed the ‘hate’ the show gets and said, “So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it?” Koffee With Karan streams on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday at midnight.

