Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre
Namit Das starred in a number of popular shows on streaming platforms last year and levelled with the changes that the entertainment industry underwent in the last year but his love for theatre remained as is.
Apart from a packed slate, he has two more reasons to celebrate 2021 - the revival of theatre after almost a year and the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song. Das will be celebrating these big milestones by performing the play live in theatre after a year. Directed by Sunil Shanbag, Das’s upcoming play is largely based on the musical archive of Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan.
Excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre, Das says, “Prithvi is a mecca for all the theatre artists in Bombay and such greats have come from there. Having the theatre shut for a year was a huge shock. The revival of theatre just reminds me of where it all began for me.” The Aarya actor remarks that he feels as though his life has come full circle as he makes a comeback to theatre, which is fittingly timed with the tenth anniversary of Stories In A Song.
He adds, “When we were in college in 2003, I had just started working in theatre and I still hadn’t started off with professional shows. I can never forget the moment I went backstage for the first time in Prithvi. I had always seen shows and performances there and suddenly at that moment my point of view changed and a mental role reversal happened within me. It was one of the biggest moments of my life.” He will be seen in a web show, Aafat-E-Ishq.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce
- Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations
- Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arpit Singh: You can be a producer’s son, but still you have to slog!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shamita Shetty: The industry can be a fake world. You can lose yourself here if you are not careful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav row?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaditi Pohankar: I want people to remember my roles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venkat Prabhu says web series Live Telecast was supposed to be his debut film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: I don’t judge the characters I play
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households
- Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The OTT pull: Actors ‘comeback’ on digital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maheep says Bollywood wives being 'shadow of their husbands’ is a misconception
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox