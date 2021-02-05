IND USA
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre

The Aarya actor will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song by performing the play live in theatre after a year
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Namit Das starred in a number of popular shows on streaming platforms last year and levelled with the changes that the entertainment industry underwent in the last year but his love for theatre remained as is.

Apart from a packed slate, he has two more reasons to celebrate 2021 - the revival of theatre after almost a year and the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song. Das will be celebrating these big milestones by performing the play live in theatre after a year. Directed by Sunil Shanbag, Das’s upcoming play is largely based on the musical archive of Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan.

Excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre, Das says, “Prithvi is a mecca for all the theatre artists in Bombay and such greats have come from there. Having the theatre shut for a year was a huge shock. The revival of theatre just reminds me of where it all began for me.” The Aarya actor remarks that he feels as though his life has come full circle as he makes a comeback to theatre, which is fittingly timed with the tenth anniversary of Stories In A Song.

He adds, “When we were in college in 2003, I had just started working in theatre and I still hadn’t started off with professional shows. I can never forget the moment I went backstage for the first time in Prithvi. I had always seen shows and performances there and suddenly at that moment my point of view changed and a mental role reversal happened within me. It was one of the biggest moments of my life.” He will be seen in a web show, Aafat-E-Ishq.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

