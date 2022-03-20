Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant narrates ex-wife Sara Khan's list of flaws during emotional task on Holi

Ali Mercchant and Sara Khan have established a cordial equation on Lock Upp following a rough start. Ali and Sara, who tied the knot in Bigg Boss season 4 in 2010 and parted ways a year later, have come together on a show after 12 years in Lock Upp. After some initial difficulties, the ex-couple had sat down together for a mature discussion on how to go forward in the show. Soon after, they participated in an emotional task where Ali had to read the flaws that Sara wants to correct in herself. Also Read| Lock Upp: Sara Khan, Ali Mercchant try to resolve their issues with polite chat, she says 'We were very young'

On the occasion of Holika Dahan, the festival on the eve of Holi where people light a bonfire as a reminder of the victory of good over evil, the Lock Upp contestants were asked to write their flaws on a piece of paper. As a part of the task, other contestants had to pick one of the letters at random and read it aloud to others before putting it in the bonfire that was built inside the makeshift jail. A promo of the show shared on MX Player's YouTube channel showed Ali picking Sara Khan's letter of flaws and narrating it to others.

"Ali ne uthaaya Sara ka naam, coincidence much (Ali picked Sara's name, coincidence much)?" the video was captioned. It started with Ali saying Sara's name, as other contestants expressed surprise at the coincidence. "How is it even possible," Kaaranvir Bohra asked.

Ali then started reading the letter, while the camera showed Sara getting emotional. Ali said, "Main, Sara Khan, main jaldi logo ki baaton mein aa jaati hu. Mujhe akele dar lagta hai. Mujhe jaldi gussa aata hai (I, Sara Khan, trust people too easily. I feel scared when I am alone. I get angry quickly). I am too emotional and I take quick decisions whereas I need to take time and think twice. I am trying to make myself a better person each day."

Viewers of the show praised Sara in the comment section, with one writing, "I love Sara. She is such a nice girl." Another commented, "This is a melting moment. We don’t know what happened between Ali and Sara. But I respect Sara how beautifully she’s handled Ali’s presence so far. The most beautiful thing on the internet today."

Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm.

