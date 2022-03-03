Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra is the new jailor for Kangana Ranaut's show, watch

Bigg Bos 15 contestant Karan Kundrra is the new jailor for the ongoing reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel. A new promo shared on the official account for Alt Balaji showed Karan as the new jailor. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show has Kangana Ranaut as the host. (Also read: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey says she got 'brain hemorrhage', Sam Bombay used to hit her for 'loving dogs')

The video opened with Karan announcing, "Sharaft kis chidiya ka naaam hai, lagta hai ye sab bhool gae hain, yaad dilane ka waqt aa gaya hai (It seems these people have forgotten what courtesy and good manners are, it is time to remind them)."

The faces of all the contestants then pop up on the screen. All this time, Karan's face was not shown and he was only seen as a silhouette. Next, he faced the camera and said, "Aa raha hun mai queen ke is badass jail me in sab ko line pe laane. Asli atyachari khel to ab shuru hoga (I am coming to the queen's badass jail to bring these people back to discipline)."

Lock Upp currently has 14 contestants --Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde.

Lock Upp is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji and audiences can also interact with the contestants. The platforms claimed that the show reached 15 million views within 48 hours of its release on Sunday, February 27. Kangana Ranaut said in a press release, “I am overwhelmed with the response the show has received. It’s a different show with a unique concept and I am very glad to see the viewers are pouring in all the love. ”

Karan will soon be seen alongside his girlfriend, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in their first music video together titled Rula Deti Hai. The poster for the new song is out and the song will be released on March 3.

