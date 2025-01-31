Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven goes missing in Stranger Things season 5? New poster hints at major plot twist

After the cliffhanger in Season 4, excitement for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has reached a fever pitch as Netflix dropped an intriguing teaser poster on 30 January 2025. The poster hints at Millie Bobby Brown's character, Jane Hopper, better known as Eleven. Millie Bobby Brown's still from Stranger Things.

Stranger Things season 5 new poster

On Thursday, Netflix took to Instagram and shared a poster announcing that Millie’s character, Eleven, was missing. She was described as last seen “wearing a hooded jacket, walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on 13 June 1986.” The poster further read: “A reward totalling $3,000.00 will be PAID for all leads which result in the location of Jane Hopper or her body. Last seen walking on the sidewalk near Hawkins High School, where she mysteriously disappeared that afternoon, 13 June 1986. Contact the Hawkins Police Department if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person.”

Sharing the poster, the platform captioned it, "Who’s really looking for Jane Hopper? You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5." Since Eleven was back with the Byers family, the Wheeler family, and Jim Hopper in Hawkins during Stranger Things Season 4’s final moments, Millie Bobby Brown’s character going “missing” comes as a surprise.

Earlier, in November 2024, Netflix revealed the titles for the eight episodes of the new season. Episode 2 of the new season was titled "The Vanishing of..." While the full title was not revealed, it appears to mirror the show’s pilot episode, "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," with Will now being replaced by Jane Hopper.

The internet quickly reacted to the teaser poster. One comment read, "We know this season will BREAK US." Another user commented, "A thousand years later 🙄 just drop the show so we can move on already." A third wrote, "We’re not ready?! IT’S BEEN 3 YEARS, NETFLIX. I’m not sure how much more ready we could possibly get."

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. Set in the 1980s, the series boasts of an ensemble cast, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, and Amybeth McNulty. The fifth and final season of the hit series is scheduled for release in 2025. However, the exact date is yet to be announced.