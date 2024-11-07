Missing Slow Horses? 5 spy shows and movies to watch next, recommended by ChatGPT

Called one of Apple TV's best shows, Slow Horses season four ended last month but nothing has filled that void still. With no sidelined spies on high-stakes mission to keep us on the edge of our seats, fans are looking for equally great spy shows blended with dark humour, to scratch that very particular itch. Worry not, we have got the perfect new additions for your watchlist, curated by ChatGPT (OpenAI). (Also read: Apple TV's Slow Horses gets a rare 5th season. What makes the Gary Oldman spy series so bingeable?) Slow Horses season four wrapped up, leaving fans craving similar darkly humorous spy shows. The series features MI5 agents tackling low-level tasks while entangled in high-stakes missions.

About Slow Horses

Slow Horses is a British espionage series following MI5 agents relegated to Slough House, a department for disgraced operatives. Led by the abrasive Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the team tackles low-level tasks but often becomes entangled in high-stakes missions.

In Season 4, a terrorist bombing at a shopping center propels the team into action. The latest season intertwined personal revelations with national security threats, culminating in a tense showdown that tests the team's resilience.

What to watch next?

With that intense climax and still some time to go for season 5, feeling Slow Horses withdrawals is expected. Try these other espionage shows that also make for an entertaining watch:

Killing Eve

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve.

This show follows the cat-and-mouse game between MI6 agent Eve Polastri and the eccentric assassin Villanelle. It's sharp, darkly funny, and full of quirky characters, making it a great blend of thrills and comedy. It stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and is written by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Watch it on Prime Video

Patriot

Patriot released in 2015 and got two seasons.

A lesser-known gem, Patriot is a dark comedy about an intelligence officer whose cover as an industrial engineer often leads to absurd and awkward situations. It’s quirky and introspective, blending espionage with humor in unexpected ways.

Watch it on Prime Video

The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.

Slow Horses and The Family Man share similarities in tone and style. Both series blend action, espionage, and humor, following unconventional, flawed agents in intelligence roles who juggle high-stakes missions with personal struggles.

In The Family Man, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) is a middle-class family man balancing a secret life as an intelligence agent with his family obligations. Both shows also have dark humor and focus on the human side of intelligence work, making them a good match for fans of witty, character-driven spy thrillers.

Watch it on Prime Video

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is directed by Tomas Alfredson and released in 2011.

This adaptation of John le Carré’s classic novel is perfect for fans of Slow Horses. It follows a retired British intelligence officer brought back to uncover a Soviet mole within MI6, offering a meticulously crafted story of deception and loyalty.

It is not available on any OTT platform in India. You can buy a DVD instead.

Burn After Reading

Burn After Reading was directed by Coen Brothers and released in 2008.

Though a film, this Coen Brothers dark comedy captures a similar feel, following a group of bumbling, clueless characters who get wrapped up in CIA espionage. It’s packed with wit, absurdity, and the kind of "intelligence gone wrong" vibe that fans of Slow Horses might enjoy.

Watch it on Jio Cinema.